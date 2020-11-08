Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.74. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 436 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

