Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) & Sonos (NYSE:SONO) Head to Head Comparison

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerson Radio and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sonos has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Sonos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49% Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerson Radio and Sonos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 2.65 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.26 billion 1.41 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -321.40

Emerson Radio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Summary

Sonos beats Emerson Radio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

