Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,246 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $27.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

