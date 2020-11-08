Equal Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and Mercatox. Equal has a market cap of $189,907.39 and approximately $29.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00186472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.01070364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000537 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.