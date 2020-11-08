Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.42

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and traded as high as $182.50. Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 111,779 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 222 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 million and a PE ratio of -165.91.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.