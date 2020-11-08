Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $109,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

