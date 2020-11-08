Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.52

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and traded as high as $58.35. Evotec shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 1,961 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on EVTCY. Citigroup began coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evotec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.85 million for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evotec SE will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

