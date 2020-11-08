Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $124.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 990,865 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $43,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

