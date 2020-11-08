Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

