Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,139 shares of company stock valued at $28,666,329. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

