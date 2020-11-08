Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

