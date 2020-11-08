Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of -1,122.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 382.4%.

XOM stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

