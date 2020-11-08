Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Eyenovia stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.