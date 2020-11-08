Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $112,114.68 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.
Shares of FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.