Financial Contrast: Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) versus DICK’S Sporting Goods (OTCMKTS:DKS)

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Therma-Med and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods $8.75 billion 0.58 $297.46 million $3.69 15.33

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Profitability

This table compares Therma-Med and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 3.03% 19.21% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Therma-Med and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 14 11 0 2.44

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $52.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%.

Risk & Volatility

Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce websites, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping. As of August 01, 2020, it operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

