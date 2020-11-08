Financial Review: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) versus Occidental Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OXY)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 0.44 -$667.00 million $1.45 6.90

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The American Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 5 10 7 0 2.09

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.82%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum -54.47% -8.97% -1.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats The American Energy Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

