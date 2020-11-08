Financial Survey: United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) & Citizens Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CZWI)

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Tennessee Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.78% 0.76%

Dividends

United Tennessee Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Tennessee Bankshares and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Tennessee Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.13 $9.46 million $0.96 7.99

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Tennessee Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of United Tennessee Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Tennessee Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats United Tennessee Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit. Its lending products include one-to-four family first mortgage loans; car loans, lines of credit remodeling; loans of deposits secured/unsecured land refinancing; and home improvement, new construction, and debt consolidation loans, as well as commercial real estate loans. It also invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, obligations of states and political, and the U.S. government and agency securities. The company operated through three full-service banking offices located in Newport, Tennessee. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Newport, Tennessee.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

