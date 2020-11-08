First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,300 shares of company stock worth $183,761 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 490.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

