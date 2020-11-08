First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

FGBI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 1,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

