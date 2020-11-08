First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $20.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after buying an additional 5,749,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after buying an additional 197,655 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,955,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,962,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

