First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Maxim Group

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Savings Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.20. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen bought 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.81 per share, with a total value of $47,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 4,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

