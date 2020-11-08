FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,371 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of FirstEnergy worth $40,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

