Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

