Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
