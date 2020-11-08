Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $274,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,710 shares of company stock worth $284,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

