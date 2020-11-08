Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.84 ($98.64).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €69.78 ($82.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.54 and a 200-day moving average of €72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

