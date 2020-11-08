FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSK. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $293,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 101.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

