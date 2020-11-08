Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

