GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

