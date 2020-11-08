Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.25. Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 81,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.45.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

