General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $47.00 at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

