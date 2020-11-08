General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $49.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NYSE GM opened at $37.47 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

