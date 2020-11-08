Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

GMAB opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

