Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

