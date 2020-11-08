Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.87.

Godaddy stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $76,806.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,687.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

