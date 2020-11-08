GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOCO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $44,098,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000.

