Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of GORO opened at $3.05 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.