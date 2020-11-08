Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 80,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

