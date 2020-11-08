Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $976,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,139.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 806,351 shares of company stock worth $10,300,367 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

