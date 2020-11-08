Gossipcoin (GOSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,499.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00082572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.01090749 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

