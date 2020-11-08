GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.90. GrainCorp shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 12,502 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

GrainCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

