Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.80-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $236-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.42 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

