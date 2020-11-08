Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,317.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 34,600 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

