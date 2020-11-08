GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSKY. Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.22.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $893.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

