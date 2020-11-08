GWM Advisors LLC Buys 11,067 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

UPS opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

