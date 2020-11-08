GWM Advisors LLC Buys 24,857 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 269.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $190,638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $77,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,196,000 after purchasing an additional 601,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -200.85, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $138.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

