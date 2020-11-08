GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,038 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $119.19 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

