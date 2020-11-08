GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

