GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $48.87 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

