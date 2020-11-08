GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

