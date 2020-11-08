GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,633 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

